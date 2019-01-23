Gas line ruptures near Palm and Main

The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a gas leak at the intersection of Main Street and Palm Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. today.

The leak began when a garbage truck that was loading dumpsters struck an outer gas line that was feeding into the Orange Blossom Tower at 1330 Main St., said Fire Chief Michael Regnier.

The fire department worked with TECO Energy to contain the leak. As of 12:07 p.m., the county announced the leak had been mitigated.

Regnier said no one was injured during the leak and evacuations were minimal due to the high breeze Wednesday.

Regnier said TECO workers would remain on scene to fix the line until normal activities can resume.