Fruitville Road closure to continue near U.S. 41

The city announced eastbound travel lanes on Fruitville Road between U.S. 41 and Cocoanut Avenue will not reopen as scheduled today, citing weather and unforeseen utility conflicts.

The closures are associated with construction of a roundabout at U.S. 41 and Fruitville Road. The eastbound travel lanes and a right-turn lane from northbound U.S. 41 onto Fruitville are scheduled to reopen by May 6, the city said in a release.

Other closures, including westbound lanes on Fruitville between U.S. 41 and Cocoanut, will remain in effect. The project team has identified Lemon Avenue as the primary detour route to bypass U.S. 41 during construction.

The release also said the contractor will continue intermittent lane closures on U.S. 41 between First Street and Boulevard of the Arts from May 2-9.

The $7.47 million Fruitville Road roundabout project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2020. More information is available on the project website.

In a separate release, the Florida Department of Transportation said a traffic shift to a roundabout configuration at U.S. 41 and 14th Street is scheduled to go into effect the week of May 4. Inclement weather delayed initial plans to open the roundabout in April.