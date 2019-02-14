Sarasota Ford's car give-away

All Taylor Armstrong did was donate blood. Now, he's driving around in a new ride.

Armstrong, of Sarasota, donated between Nov. 1 and Jan. 6 and was automatically entered in a car-lease giveaway. On Jan. 26, he and four other winners drew keys in game-show style to see whose would start the Ford Fiesta on Sarasota Ford's showroom floor.

Armstong's worked and now he gets the car for two years, courtesy of Sarasota Ford and SunCoast Blood Bank.

This is the second year of the car giveaway teamwork between the two organizations.