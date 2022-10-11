Sarasota football teams retake the field Friday after prolonged break in action

After a prolonged break caused by the anticipation, arrival and damage of Hurricane Ian, the high school football season resumes Friday night for Sarasota teams.

By the time teams take the field, it will have been nearly a month since some of them have played a game. To welcome them — and the fans — back, here is a refresher on how the season has gone so far and a look at the pivotal matchups Friday and beyond that will determine the postseason through a brief look back and a quick look ahead.

Riverview High

Senior center Bobby Bowden fires up the Riverview High crowd during the team's win over Lehigh High. (File photo.)

The look back: The Rams have not played since Sept. 16. That night, Riverview beat Lehigh High 31-28 for its first win of the season. The Rams (1-3) started their season with back-to-back losses of more than 38 points, then dropped a game against Palmetto High in double overtime, 17-14, before beating Lehigh. The Rams showed improvement against the Lightning, particularly on defense, holding Alabama commit Richard Young to 59 rushing yards on 14 carries and intercepting quarterback Darryl Hodge four times. Offensive play remained a problem; the Rams had two turnovers against the Lightning that led to touchdowns.

The look ahead: The Rams will host Clearwater Academy International (5-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The game will be played at Sarasota High. CAI has outscored its opponents 168-49 this season, including three shutouts. The Rams will follow the CAI game with a home district game against rival Venice High (2-2) on Oct. 21. The two games are a tough but critical stretch for the team's postseason hopes. Junior quarterback Jeremiah Dawson and the Riverview offense will need to rise to the moment.

Sarasota High

Sarasota High Head Coach Brody Wiseman said Oct. 4 he believes the Sailors would be 5-0 without some self-inflicted mistakes. (File photo.)

The look back: Sailors coach Brody Wiseman said Oct. 4 he feels like the team should be 5-0, but because of mistakes, the team sits at 3-2 instead. In its most recent game, a Sept. 23 contest against Calvary Christian, Sarasota trailed 24-7 at the half before mounting a comeback and leading 28-24 in the fourth quarter before ultimately allowing another Warriors touchdown for a 31-28 final score. It came on a 75 yard drive that included a conversion on 4th and 11. Wiseman said his team can't allow things like that to happen. But he's also happy with the overall direction of the team and how hard the teams plays each game.

The look ahead: Sarasota will play Venice at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home. According to MaxPreps records, the Sailors have not beaten Venice since 2007. A win Friday, or even a close game, would be a sign of how much improvement the Sailors have made in recent seasons. The running back duo of juniors Joe Ziegler and Jaden Judge will likely play a large part in the game's outcome; success on the ground can allow the Sailors to control the clock.

Booker High

Booker High quarterback Will Carter Jr. drops back to pass and looks to his right against Cardinal Mooney. (File photo.)

The look back: The Tornadoes have been inconsistent under first-year coach Scottie Littles — though coming off an 0-8 season in 2021, the team's 2-3 record through five games marks a large improvement. Booker has beaten North Port High (0-5) and Southeast High (1-4) by multiple scores, but dropped its week one game against Cardinal Mooney High (1-4) by one point, 10-9, and lost 28-21 to Sarasota after mishandling a punt and letting the Sailors recover in Booker territory, setting up an easy go-ahead score. The Tornadoes also showed the have the athleticism to compete with perennial playoff teams like Braden River High (3-2) when the Tornadoes tied the Pirates at 21 at the half, before Braden River's experience won out in the second half and Booker lost 42-28.

The look ahead: As Littles has repeatedly said throughout the season, teams should be wary of Booker late in the season once the Tornadoes get a grip on Littles' scheme and culture. If Booker has used the off weeks to rest as well as continue learning Littles' systems, the team has a chance to end with a winning season. The Tornadoes will go on the road to play Desoto County High (4-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m, then end the year with games against Bayshore High (0-4), Wiregrass Ranch High (2-4), Lemon Bay High (1-4) and Lakewood Ranch High (4-2). Senior quarterback Will Carter Jr. and junior running back Ahmad Hunter have combined for 638 rushing yards (5.65 yards per carry) and six touchdowns on the ground.

Cardinal Mooney High

Mooney junior George Leibold celebrates a win over Booker High. (File photo.)

The look back: The Cougars had high expectations for their 2022 season, but the beginning of it did not go as planned. After beating Booker 10-9 in week one, Mooney lost four straight games, including a 28-27 road overtime loss to First Baptist Academy on Sept. 9. The Cougars most recent game was Sept. 23, a 41-21 loss to Carrollwood Day School. Following Hurricane Ian, Mooney — being a private school — was eligible to play a game last week but did not find an opponent.

The look ahead: In terms of the postseason, the Cougars' bumpy start will matter not if it can beat John Carroll Catholic (4-1) on the road Friday at 7 p.m. Mooney and John Carroll are the only two teams in the Florida High School Athletic Association's Class Suburban 4, District 6, meaning the winner of the game will win the district and earn an automatic playoff spot. The Rams have a stout defense led by four-star defensive end Wilky Denaud, an Auburn commit. A big game from junior running back Carson Beach would boost the Cougars' chances.