Sarasota football roundup: 10.19.18

Cardinal Mooney High (8-0) defeated Avon Park High 48-35. Senior quarterback Geno Giardina threw four second-half touchdowns, three to junior Meko Mayes and one to sophomore Ty Nevels. The Cougars next enter a matchup of unbeaten teams when they host Clearwater Central Catholic (9-0) on Oct. 26.

Booker High (4-4) beat Lemon Bay High (1-7) 28-14. Senior defensive back Charles Ward had a pick six, and freshman Cleve Benson threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to senior Tony Register on the game's first offensive play. The Tornadoes next play at Southeast High (4-4) on Oct. 26.

Sarasota High (1-7) lost 49-6 to Venice High (7-1). Junior cornerback KJ Clayton snagged an interception in the loss, and junior quarterback Vincent Parisi found junior wideout Thomas Pack for a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Sailors next host Lakewood Ranch High (0-8) on Oct. 26.

Riverview High (5-3) was on a bye this week. The Rams will play Riverview High (Hillsborough; 3-6) on Oct. 26.