Sarasota Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 1 hour ago

Sarasota football roundup: 10.12.18

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Riverview High (5-3) defeated Manatee High (5-3) 24-13. Senior running back Ali Boyce had 200 rushing yards, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown from quarterback Sean White. Junior wideout Malachi Wideman also had a touchdown catch. The Rams have a bye week before playing Riverview High (Hillsborough; 3-5) on Oct. 26. 

Booker High (3-4) beat DeSoto County High (5-2) 19-6. Freshman quarterback Cleve Benson threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Antrone Thomas added 125 yards. The Tornadoes next host Lemon Bay High (1-6) on Oct. 19. 

Sarasota High (1-6) lost to Braden River High (5-2) 51-19. The Sailors next host Venice High (6-1) on Oct. 19. 

On Thursday, Cardinal Mooney High (7-0) beat First Baptist Academy (3-4) 39-27. Junior running back Tray Hall had 320 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. The Cougars next play at Avon Park High (5-2) on Oct. 19. 

 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

