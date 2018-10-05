 Skip to main content
Sarasota Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 1 hour ago

Sarasota football roundup: 10.05.18

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Cardinal Mooney High (6-0) beat Southeast High (3-3) 30-20. The Cougars next host First Baptist Academy (3-3) on Oct. 11. 

Riverview High (4-3) lost 51-45 to Newsome High (2-4). The Rams next play Manatee High (5-2) on the road Oct. 12. 

Booker High (2-4) lost 38-20 to Braden River High (4-2). Senior Eldrian Arnold had 190 rushing yards in the loss. The Tornadoes next host DeSoto County High (5-1) on Oct. 12.

Sarasota High (1-5) had a bye this week. The Sailors will next play Braden River High (4-2) on the road Oct. 12.

 

