Sarasota football roundup: 10.05.18

Cardinal Mooney High (6-0) beat Southeast High (3-3) 30-20. The Cougars next host First Baptist Academy (3-3) on Oct. 11.

Riverview High (4-3) lost 51-45 to Newsome High (2-4). The Rams next play Manatee High (5-2) on the road Oct. 12.

Booker High (2-4) lost 38-20 to Braden River High (4-2). Senior Eldrian Arnold had 190 rushing yards in the loss. The Tornadoes next host DeSoto County High (5-1) on Oct. 12.

Sarasota High (1-5) had a bye this week. The Sailors will next play Braden River High (4-2) on the road Oct. 12.