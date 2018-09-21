 Skip to main content
Sarasota Friday, Sep. 21, 2018 1 hour ago

Sarasota football roundup: 09.21.18

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Riverview High (3-2) defeated Tampa Alonso High (2-3) 48-8. The Rams will host Palm Harbor University High (2-2) on Sept. 28.

Cardinal Mooney High (4-0) defeated Lemon Bay High (0-4) 28-6. Junior quarterback Ryan Bolduc threw three touchdowns to senior Sam Koscho, and junior running back Tray Hall added a touchdown on the ground. The Cougars next play at Calvary Christian (3-2) on Sept. 28. 

Sarasota High (1-4) lost 48-6 to Port Charlotte High (4-1). The Sailors' lone score was a touchdown pass from junior Vincent Parisi to senior Joe Lawson.  They'll next play at Palmetto High (3-2) on Sept. 28. 

Booker High (1-3) had a bye week. The Tornadoes return to action Sept. 28 against Bayshore High (3-1). 

 

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

