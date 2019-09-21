 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 15 hours ago

Sarasota football roundup: 09.20.19

Share
One school got a marquee win, but two others lost.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Riverview High (3-2) defeated Venice High (3-2) 24-21. The Rams got a 28-yard field goal from Dorian Hall with 1:18 left to get the win. The win breaks an 11-game losing streak to Venice. Defensive back Sambo Ung had two interceptions in the win. The Rams will play at Lennard High (3-1) on Sept. 27. 

Sarasota High (4-1) lost to Port Charlotte High (4-1) 21-13. The Sailors played without senior quarterback Vincent Parisi, who hurt his knee last week against Titusville High. Senior running back Brian Battie had 149 rushing yards. Sarasota will play  Venice High (3-2) on Sept. 27. 

Cardinal Mooney High (2-3) lost to Victory Christian (4-0) 28-20. The Cougars will play Calvary Christian (3-1) on Sept. 27. 

Booker High (0-4) was idle. The Tornadoes will play Robinson High (2-2) on Sept. 27. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement