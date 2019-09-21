Sarasota football roundup: 09.20.19

Riverview High (3-2) defeated Venice High (3-2) 24-21. The Rams got a 28-yard field goal from Dorian Hall with 1:18 left to get the win. The win breaks an 11-game losing streak to Venice. Defensive back Sambo Ung had two interceptions in the win. The Rams will play at Lennard High (3-1) on Sept. 27.

Sarasota High (4-1) lost to Port Charlotte High (4-1) 21-13. The Sailors played without senior quarterback Vincent Parisi, who hurt his knee last week against Titusville High. Senior running back Brian Battie had 149 rushing yards. Sarasota will play Venice High (3-2) on Sept. 27.

Cardinal Mooney High (2-3) lost to Victory Christian (4-0) 28-20. The Cougars will play Calvary Christian (3-1) on Sept. 27.

Booker High (0-4) was idle. The Tornadoes will play Robinson High (2-2) on Sept. 27.