Sarasota Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 6 hours ago

Sarasota football roundup: 09.18.20

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

On Thursday, Riverview High (2-0) defeated Southeast High (0-1) 7-5 at home. The Rams got a 73-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Will Evans to wideout Jaron Glover on their first offensive play, and it was enough for the win. The Rams will next play Venice High (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at home. 

On Thursday, Sarasota High (2-1) defeated Hollins High (0-2) 42-27 at home. The Sailors will next play Port Charlotte High (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 on the road. 

On Thursday, Booker High (0-1) lost to Jesuit High (3-0) 46-0. The Tornadoes will next play Lakewood Ranch High (0-0) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 on the road. 

Cardinal Mooney High (1-0) had an off week. The Cougars will next play Victory Christian Academy (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 on the road. 

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

