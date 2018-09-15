Sarasota football roundup: 09.14.18

Sarasota High (1-3) got its first win of the season by defeating North Port High (1-2) 30-26. The Sailors trailed 26-10 in the third quarter but scored the game's final 20 points, including a 10-yard touchdown run from junior Cameron Davis with less than two minutes to go.

The Sailors next play Port Charlotte High (3-1) on Sept. 21.

Booker High (1-3) was shut out by Hardee High (4-0) 49-0.

The Tornadoes next play at Bayshore High (3-1) on Sept. 21.

Riverview High (2-2) defeated Steinbrenner High (1-3) 14-7.

The Rams next play at Manatee High (2-2) on Sept. 21.

Cardinal Mooney High (3-0) had a bye week. The Cougars will return to action on Sept. 21 at Lemon Bay High.