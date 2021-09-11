Sarasota football roundup: 09.10.21
- Riverview High (2-1) defeated Palmetto High (0-2) 22-19. Rams senior wideout Jaron Glover caught a fourth-quarter touchdown from junior quarterback Will Carter to give the Rams the lead. The Rams will next play Sebring High (2-1) on Sept. 17 at home.
- Sarasota High (3-0) defeated Booker High (0-3) 64-0. The Sailors will next play Venice High (2-0) Sept. 17 at home while the Tornadoes will next play Port Charlotte High (1-1) on Oct. 1 on the road.
- Cardinal Mooney High (3-0) defeated North Port High (1-2) 29-8. Sophomore Cougars running back Carson Beach ran for four touchdowns. Mooney will next play First Baptist Academy (2-0) Sept. 17 at home.
