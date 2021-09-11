 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021 39 min ago

Sarasota football roundup: 09.10.21

Share
Sarasota football roundup: 09.10.21
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter
  • Riverview High (2-1) defeated Palmetto High (0-2) 22-19. Rams senior wideout Jaron Glover caught a fourth-quarter touchdown from junior quarterback Will Carter to give the Rams the lead. The Rams will next play Sebring High (2-1) on Sept. 17 at home. 
     
  • Sarasota High (3-0) defeated Booker High (0-3) 64-0. The Sailors will next play Venice High (2-0) Sept. 17 at home while the Tornadoes will next play Port Charlotte High (1-1) on Oct. 1 on the road. 
     
  • Cardinal Mooney High (3-0) defeated North Port High (1-2) 29-8. Sophomore Cougars running back Carson Beach ran for four touchdowns. Mooney will next play First Baptist Academy (2-0) Sept. 17 at home. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement