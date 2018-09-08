Sarasota football roundup: 09.07.18

Booker High (1-2) beat host Sarasota High (0-3) 37-13. Tornadoes senior running back Antrone Thomas ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Sailors junior Ke'Andre Collins had a kick-return touchdown in the loss.

The Tornadoes will next play visiting Hardee High (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, while the Sailors will host North Port High (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. on the same night.

Riverview High (1-2) fell 42-35 to Palmetto High (2-1). Senior running back Ali Boyce had 190 rushing yards in the loss, while junior wide receiver Malachi Wideman had two touchdown catches.

The Rams next play a road game against Steinbrenner High (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14.

Cardinal Mooney High (3-0) remained undefeated with a 28-17 road win over Berkeley Prep (1-2). The Cougars will next travel to Lemon Bay High (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.