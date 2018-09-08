 Skip to main content
Sports
Sarasota football roundup: 09.07.18
Sarasota Friday, Sep. 7, 2018 10 hours ago

Sarasota football roundup: 09.07.18

Share
Sarasota football roundup: 09.07.18
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Booker High (1-2) beat host Sarasota High (0-3) 37-13. Tornadoes senior running back Antrone Thomas ran for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Sailors junior Ke'Andre Collins had a kick-return touchdown in the loss. 

The Tornadoes will next play visiting Hardee High (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, while the Sailors will host North Port High (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. on the same night.

Riverview High (1-2) fell 42-35 to Palmetto High (2-1). Senior running back Ali Boyce had 190 rushing yards in the loss, while junior wide receiver Malachi Wideman had two touchdown catches. 

The Rams next play a road game against Steinbrenner High (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. 

Cardinal Mooney High (3-0) remained undefeated with a 28-17 road win over Berkeley Prep (1-2). The Cougars will next travel to Lemon Bay High (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement