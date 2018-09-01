Sarasota football roundup: 08.31.18

Riverview High fell 19-2 to Venice High.

Cardinal Mooney High (2-0) defeated IMG Academy's "White" team (varsity; IMG's national team is "Blue") 41-6 at Austin Smithers Stadium. Junior quarterback Ryan Bolduc threw four touchdowns in the win, two of which went to junior Meko Mayes. The Cougar defense also forced IMG into four turnovers. Cardinal Mooney will next play Berkley Prep (1-1) in Tampa on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

Sarasota High (0-2) fell 15-9 to Southeast High. The Sailors turned the ball over four times in the loss. Sophomore safety Kyle Manitz blocked a punt for a safety, the team's only points until the game's waning minutes. The Sailors will next play host to Booker High (0-2) on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Speaking of the Tornadoes, they lost 42-20 to Clearwater Central Catholic.