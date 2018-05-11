Letter carriers to pick up donated food this Saturday

Doing good this weekend is as easy as leaving a bag of canned food at your mailbox.

The 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive to benefit All Faiths Food Bank is happening Saturday.

Conducted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, the event allows people to leave non-perishable food donations by their mailbox that their mail carrier will pick up and take to a drop-off location.

On May 12, just leave your items to donate near your mailbox before the regular mail delivery on Saturday.

In Sarasota and DeSoto counties, All Faiths Food Bank gets the donated items. Last year, that was more than 120,000 pounds of food.

“It’s a great, easy way to help your next-door neighbors in need,” said Elodie McCartney, Communications Coordinator for All Faiths Food Bank.

On Saturday, more than 100 volunteers will load trucks at drop-off locations to bring the donations back to the food bank, and sort and arrange the food for distribution.