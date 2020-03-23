City to close Five Points Park for repairs

The city is closing Selby Five Points Park in downtown Sarasota today to begin a restoration project later this week and limit the spread of COVID-19.

City Manager Tom Barwin announced the closure, which will go into effect at 2 p.m., in an emergency order issued today. The repair work is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The order also encourages pedestrians and bicyclists on the John Ringling Causeway bridge to travel in the same direction as vehicular traffic to minimize the risk for transmission.