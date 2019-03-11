Sarasota first responders converge on Main Street

Numerous fire-rescue and police units investigated a report of an odor and a fire alarm at 1900 Main Street this morning.

A large fan was used to help ventilate the building.

Fire trucks and police were stationed on Main Street and a block to the south on Ringling Boulevard from about 8:10 a.m. and began leaving about 40 minutes later. According to Sarasota Police, a burner was left on inside the building, and 911 was called as a precaution.

No injuries were reported. Fire crews were using a large ventilation fan on the ground floor of the building at one point in the operation.