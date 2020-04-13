Sarasota Film Festival to be offered online

One of Sarasota's staple events will still go on this year, just in a different way.

The 22nd Sarasota Film Festival will present its first-ever virtual film festival that will still include feature-length films, documentaries, short films, student films, Q&As and live events.

The festival was scheduled for March 27 through April 5, but was postponed after Gov. Ron DeSantis recommended postponing mass gatherings throughout the state to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Now, the festival will be presented online from April 27 through May 3.



“We are thrilled to bring the power of storytelling to the Sarasota community with an online film festival and select programming from our curated 2020 program,” Mark Famiglio, chairman and president of the Sarasota Film Festival said. “During this time, supporting the arts of our local community is a priority and we hope audiences can find solace in this festival and engage with the films in our lineup.”

Held annually in Sarasota, the festival emphasizes works in cinema alongside programs and events. More than 1,000 works are submitted annually and are narrowed down to about 200 to be screened each year.

The lineup for this year's festival has yet to be finalized and will be released along with cost in the coming weeks.

Last year's festival included such works as Avi Belkin’s documentary “Mike Wallace is Here” and Greg Kinnear’s directorial debut, “Phil.” Panels included the topics of Florida on film, African-American spotlight, LGBTQ representation and fashion on film.

The 2020 festival will include an audience award competition for feature-length films, which will be voted on by online viewers. One film will be awarded the prize.

A jury of local and national judges will present awards to the short films and student feature films at a future date.

At a later date, interested parties will be able to be purchased and films will be viewed through the Sarasota Film Festival app, available for download in the app store or on the festival website.