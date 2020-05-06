Sarasota Film Festival rolls on an extra weekend

Have you reached the end of Netflix only to discover "Caddyshack 2" didn't quite live up to the hype? (Thanks, Robert Stack).

If so, the Sarasota Film Festival has good news: it's been extended until Sunday. Shifted to an online format because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was to have wrapped up May 3.

An all-access pass is $30 or a virtual ticket is $3.99 for each film or short program. Among the dozens of works are free presentations of filmmakers from Booker High School, Riverview High School and the Sarasota Military Academy.

To purchase tickets and view films and programming, download the Sarasota Film Festival app or visit the festival website at sarasotafilmfestival.com