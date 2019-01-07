Sarasota Film Festival extends registration for first ever collaborative student film contest

Middle school and high school students can compete for scholarships and air time in Sarasota County Schools' REEL TALK! Student PSA Film Contest.

Regardless of their filmmaking experience, registered students will work to create their own public service announcement and have the opportunity to take part in a special filmmaking boot camp on Saturday, Jan. 26. There will be one overall district winner, a People’s Choice Award (as voted on by the public) and entry prizes for each grade level.

The registration deadline for the project, which is set up in collaboration with the Sarasota Film Festival has been extended to Jan. 18. Films will be due in mid-February, with voting on the People's Choice Award taking place in March. Winners will be announced during the annual film festival in April.

According to a release by Sarasota County Schools, students will also have access to special rewards from the Sarasota Film Festival, such as behind-the-scenes filmmakers, film showcases and special screenings. Award winners will be shown on TV.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Sarasota County Schools to launch this exciting new contest for the next wave of storytellers and filmmakers and help these students to create a long-term, artistic digital footprint,” President Mark Famiglio of the Sarasota Film Festival said. “Engaging with the Sarasota Film Festival community and the next generation is a priority and we hope our efforts to involve students in the arts industry will help encourage stimulating use of social and digital media.”

Visit https://sarasotafilmfestival.com/reeltalk to sign up.