Sarasota Film Festival extended through May 10

In response to popular demand, leaders have extended the Sarasota Film Festival until Sunday, May 10.

The festival, which this year had to adopt an online format, was scheduled to end May 3. However, after seeing the demand for arts and storytelling from viewers across the globe, organizers decided to add a week.

“The public has spoken, and in an effort to continue providing dynamic and thoughtful entertainment, we are pleased to extend our programming for an additional week so that audiences can continue to enjoy these engaging films and celebrate independent storytellers that showcase the local Florida community,” Mark Famiglio, chairman and president of SFF, said in a release.

The extension also comes with the addition of Q&As, more programming and another feature film to the lineup.

The new film, "9/11 Kids" directed by Elizabeth St. Philip, is a documentary about the children who were in the room at Emma E. Booker Elementary School with then-President George W. Bush as he received the news of the Sept. 11 attacks. The documentary catches up with the students.

Additionally, the festival added five films to the youth program, Hollywood Nights. It will feature the work of filmmakers from Booker High School, Riverview High School and the Sarasota Military Academy. These films will be available to the public for free.

People can buy an all-access pass for $30. Each film or short program costs $3.99, though educational programming is free.

To purchase tickets and view films and programming, people can download the Sarasota Film Festival app or visit the festival website.