Sarasota Film Festival announces Tyne Daly will attend upcoming festival

Fans of “Judging Amy” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” rejoice, because Tyne Daly is coming to the Sarasota Film Festival.

SFF announced April 2 in a release that the six-time Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-winning actress will participate in a Q&A following the screening of her new film “A Bread Factory” at 12:30 p.m. April 6. The film follows the struggles of a small town called Checkford that’s facing big changes.

Daly will be joined in the Q&A with the film’s director Patrick Wang.

SFF also announced the addition of two new films to its festival lineup: Hannah Pearl Utt’s “Before You Know It” at 6:30 p.m. April 10 at Regal Hollywood 11 Auditorium 7 and Jeremy Teicher’s “Olympic Dreams” at 3:45 p.m. April 6 at Regal Hollywood 11 Auditorium 5.

The festival will also present an educational screening in partnership with the buildOn Foundation of the new Netflix film “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind.” The directorial debut (in which he also stars) of Academy Award-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is based on the novel and true story of Malawian innovator, engineer and author William Kamkwamba.

After the screening, SFF will host a panel featuring past buildOn youth participants who worked to break the cycle of poverty and illiteracy for students in impoverished communities

