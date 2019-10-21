Sarasota Farmers Market returns to South Lemon

As construction on a Lemon Avenue streetscape project and The Mark development nears completion, the Sarasota Farmers Market is moving back to its old footprint on State Street and South Lemon Avenue.

Crews completed work at Main Street and Lemon Avenue earlier this year. Since then, the city has also bricked the intersection of Lemon and State Street to the south.

The market announced today it will move vendors back south of Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 26. A portion of the market temporarily relocated to First Street and North Lemon Avenue in September 2018.

The city began work on a Lemon Avenue streetscape project earlier this year, with work including the bricking of the sidewalk to mirror the Lemon Avenue Mall to the north. After completing work at the Main Street and State Street intersections, the city is finishing the southern segment of the project at Pineapple Avenue. The city closed the Pineapple intersection earlier this month and expects to reopen it Nov. 25.

In a release, market Executive Director Phil Pagano said the Lemon Avenue project “will enhance the quality of the market for generations to come.”