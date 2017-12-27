This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Dec. 28

Thursday, Dec. 28

High Flying Holidays

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St.

$20; children $15

Call 355-9805.

The uniquely Sarasota tradition returns as Sailor Circus students ages 8-18 perform some of their best routines, all set around a wintry theme. The oldest youth circus in the world, Sailor Circus will entertain the whole family.

Deck the Halls at Ca’ d’Zan

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Free with Museum or Art After 5 Admission: $25/$15

Call 359-5700.

The Ca’ d’Zan is decked out for the holidays, and as a special addition to The Ringling’s weekly Art After 5 event, John and Mable Ringling’s breathtaking winter residence will offer extended hours for a unique self-guided tour of the first floor.

Friday, Dec. 29

Jazz at 2

2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road

$15; $10 for members

Call 366-1552.

Jazz Club of Sarasota spices up every Friday afternoon with a concert by either a local favorite or up-and-coming music star. A dollar of every admission goes to the Jazz Club Scholarship Fund.

Moscow Ballet ‘Great Russian Nutcracker’

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$35 to $193

Call 953-3368.

Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and it’s never been better. This famous show features world-class Russian artists, larger-than-life puppets, nesting dolls and handcrafted costumes that will get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

‘Legends and Laughter with Jimmy Mazz’

7:30 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$20

Call 365-2494.

Take a musical journey through Jimmy Mazz’s favorite songs by everyone from classic artists to today’s most popular performers on the Las Vegas Strip. This high-energy, enthusiastic show is complemented by Mazz’s smooth vocals.

Badi Assad

8 p.m. at WSLR 96.5 Community Radio, 525 Kumquat Court

$20

Call 894-6469.

Badi Assad, a Brazilian singer, songwriter, percussionist and guitarist, is considered one of the most talented Brazilian artists performing. Her nearly 20-year-long career in the jazz and worldbeat genres demonstrates her distinctive love for experimentation by mixing South American rhythms with pop and rock.

‘The American Swing Experience’

8 p.m. at the Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$37

Call 488-1115.

For three toe-tapping nights, Venice Theatre’s MainStage will be filled with the sounds of the musicians and vocalists who defined the big band era. “The American Swing Experience” is the perfect way to close out 2017 and ring in 2018 with performances on Dec. 29, Dec. 30 and Dec. 31.

Saturday, Dec. 30

December Birthday Party and Customer Appreciation Day

4 p.m. at Memories Lounge, 3428 N, Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 355-9849.

Enjoy a beer and enter a unique raffle at Memories’ last birthday party of the year. Enter to win everything from sunglasses to a Jager machine. The 50/50 raffle benefits Satchels Pet Resort.

Kettle of Fish Tribute to 2017

8 p.m. at The Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St.

Free

Call 685-2842.

Get your blues/rock/soul vibe going and revisit classics by Tom Petty, Gregg Allman, Butch Trucks, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino and more.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Olde Englewood Village New Year’s Eve Celebration

1 p.m. on Dearborn Street, Englewood

Free

Call 487-8061.

This family-friendly New Year’s Eve festival is the casual alternative that will entertain the kids for hours. Twinkle and Rock Soul Radio will play in Pioneer Park, DJ Tom Brooks will spin ’70s and ’80s jams on Dearborn Street, and there will be a variety of rides, midway games, food and other attractions for all ages.

New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop

1 p.m. at Main Street and Lemon Avenue, Downtown Sarasota

Free

Celebrate the arrival of 2018, Florida style — by dropping a large tropical fruit. This annual event attracts between 20,000 to 25,000 revelers every year, and for good reason. There are amusement rides, food and beer concessions, live music and, of course, the pineapple drop at midnight followed by fireworks over Sarasota Bay.

New Year’s Eve with Daisy Duke’s Band

6 p.m. at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse, 19 E. Road

$5 to $30

Call 312-5969.

Dance your way into 2018 to the sounds of Daisy Duke’s Band from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Cover is $10 in advance and $12 day of. At 11 p.m. enjoy two sliders (pulled pork and cheese burger) for $5, and stay for dinner when a buffet is available for $30 from 6-9 p.m. And don’t forget your best Western wear for the best-dressed cowboy and cowgirl contest.

New Year’s Eve at Selby Gardens

8 p.m. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 811 S. Palm Ave.

$250

Call 366-5731.

Ring in 2018 while dressed to the nines at this black tie event. Journey through tropical holiday light displays and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, a four-course dinner, live entertainment and dancing at Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

A New Year’s Eve 2018 Masquerade Ball

8 p.m. at The Beach Club, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

$35

Call 349-6311.

Want the most bang for your buck this New Year’s Eve? Grab some friends and head to The Beach Club for a $35 open bar that includes a Champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres, party favors and a cash balloon drop — not to mention a night of dancing to Stereo FM and DJ Xtreme. Cash prizes will be given to the best masks of the evening.

New Year’s Eve with Dwight Slade

9:30 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$65

Call 925-3869.

Toast to the new year with headliner Dwight Slade, host Les McCurdy, and a handful of guest performers at Sarasota’s funniest New Year’s Eve celebration.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Open Session Figure Drawing and Painting

4 p.m. at Southern Atelier, 7226 21 St. E.

$12

Call 753-7755.

Grab your drawing materials, paints and canvas and head to Southern Atelier for open session drawing and painting with a live model. No materials? No problem. Purchase what you need at the Atelier. Come in a bit early to sign in, set up and be ready to go at 4 p.m.