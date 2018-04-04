Sarasota elections chief building team of pollworkers

Sarasota County’s Supervisor of Elections is building a team to work at voting precincts during the Aug. 28 primaries, the Nov. 6 general election and beyond.

Countywide orientation sessions for the paid positions begin this month and run into early September. People chosen for the roles will be paid between $150-$260 per election, depending on what assignment they are given.

Orientation sessions are planned:

April 23: Fruitville Library, 100 Coburn Road, 3:30 p.m.

April 27: Jacaranda Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice, 11 a.m.

May 2: Gulf Gate Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., 2 p.m.

June 22: Selby Library, 1331 1st St., 11 a.m.

July 11: North Port Library, 138000 Tamiami Trail, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 5: Fruitville Library, 100 Coburn Road, 5 p.m.

“If you are registered to vote in Sarasota County and would like to serve your community while helping to maintain the integrity of the electoral process, we are looking for you,” Elections Supervisor Ron Turner said in a release. “No appointment is necessary; just show up at any one of the scheduled sessions listed above to learn more about this exciting opportunity.”

To complete the hiring process, an applicant will need his or her Social Security card and a valid Florida Driver License.

For information, contact [email protected] or visit SarasotaVotes.com.