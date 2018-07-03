City considers economic development ideas

Jay Patel has long asked the city to increase its support for the North Trail, so naturally, he was excited to learn officials were considering an investment in the area.

But Patel, owner of the Regency Inn and chairman of the North Trail Redevelopment Partnership, questioned the city’s strategy. Considering opportunities to spend more than $2.5 million in available economic development funds, staff proposed using $85,000 on an economic development plan for the North Trail.

The City Commission on Monday discussed its options. Patel urged the commission to instead explore shorter-term opportunities for revitalizing that stretch of North Tamiami Trail.

“We need this now,” Patel said. “In the past two or three years, there have been four or five businesses that have closed down on the North Trail.”

As the city examines the best way to spend money generated by local business tax revenue, it’s facing a series of decisions like this one. So far, the commission has struggled to establish clear priorities, asking city staff for additional information about prospective projects. But city staff sought some general direction from the commission before developing more detailed plans.

The city began discussing the proposed projects in April. On Monday, the commission again declined to give specific directions, but it did offer some guidance regarding projects it was interested in learning more about. As officials continue their research, stakeholders across the city are eager about the possibility of moving forward with economic development investment.

Business bonuses

Three of the potential spending areas would create resources for improving businesses throughout the city, offering storefront improvement, business assistance and commercial sign grants.

Ron Soto, chairman of the Sarasota Downtown Merchants Association, said he was excited about the prospect of providing more resources to business owners. He said the city has successfully offered storefront improvement grants and loans in the past, and he thought the business assistance grant would be a useful tool for storeowners in areas where the city is undertaking a disruptive project.

Patel, however, expressed some concern about the allocation of resources. He said areas such as downtown have benefited from significant city investments already. He encouraged the city to prioritize areas still striving to redevelop, including the North Trail and Newtown.

“Those should be the targets of anything that’s citywide, especially the storefront improvements,” Patel said.

For $150,000, the city estimated it could assist a minimum of six storefront improvement projects. For $200,000, staff said it could issue at least five business assistance grants. The numbers may seem small, but staff believes it’s a worthy investment that could spark private investment from neighboring property owners.

Northern exposure

Another area where multiple potential economic development investments are concentrated: Newtown.

The commission has expressed interest in getting more information about the creation of a cultural history center in Newtown. Other possible priorities include the expansion and enhancement of the Newtown Conservation Historic Trail, support for a youth workforce development program at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex and investment in a long-desired north Sarasota job training facility.

The city would still need to find funding partners to help sustain or complete many of the projects. Still, Commissioner Willie Shaw, a leading supporter of the proposed job training facility, was happy about the possibility of helping make it a reality.

“So many of these have been on the table for a number of years,” Shaw said.

Kevin Cooper, president and CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, encouraged the city to move forward with the workforce-focused initiatives.

“Workforce training is economic development, to be sure,” Cooper said.

Lingering questions

Although some members of the commission expressed a desire to give direction to staff quickly, others continued to seek more information before committing to any one spending opportunity.

Commissioner Shelli Freeland Eddie said she wanted the city to consider its spending in the context of the ongoing city budget process. Commissioner Hagen Brody said he didn’t feel comfortable ranking the projects until there were firmer details for how the money would actually be spent.

But city staff said any funding commitments would be preliminary, subject to change and additional approval as plans become more advanced.

“We really need some help in getting guidance as to which ones you are interested in,” Deputy City Manager Marlon Brown said.

The commission held informal votes Monday outlining which projects a majority the board was interested in exploring further. Staff will use that to provide another report to the commission at a future meeting.

Former City Commission candidate Martin Hyde questioned the efficacy of devoting funds to several different areas rather than focusing on one larger project.

“You can get something decent for $2 million,” Hyde said. “You won’t get a lot decent by spending $20,000 here and there.”

But city staff believes seed money from the economic development fund will result in progress toward a variety of long-standing community goals.

“People have been waiting a long time to see things come to fruition, and we want to help that happen,” said Susan Dodd, the city’s redevelopment manager.