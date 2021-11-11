Sarasota, East County athletes sign with colleges

The 2021-2022 signing period started Wednesday.
The 2021-2022 signing period for high school athletes has arrived and area athletes are beginning to finalize their college choices. Four area schools held signings on Wednesday. Other area schools will hold signings in the coming weeks, and even more athletes will sign on Feb. 2, on the official signing day. This article will be updated as more signings are announced.
Nov. 10 signings:
Cardinal Mooney High
Avery Beach, girls track and field, University of Tampa
Patrik McGrath, boys lacrosse, Assumption University
Luke Labriola, baseball, Hillsborough Community College
Jenna Santiago, girls soccer, Duquense University
Riverview High
Chris Barr, baseball, Army (West Point)
Julia Brzozowski, girls swimming, Florida State University
Liam Custer, boys swimming, Stanford University
Michelle DiPuma, softball, University of Central Florida
McKenna Flaherty, volleyball, Florida State University
Carmen Hvideberg, volleyball, Emory University
Ava Johnston, softball, Thomas University
Bethany Rahn, girls swimming, University of Idaho
Clay Russin, baseball, State College of Florida
Sarah Sensenbrenner, girls swimming, University of Miami
Pip Smalley, baseball, Stetson University
Sarasota High
Brandon Jung, baseball, Towson University
Rylee Miller, softball, Keiser University
Bradley Ramsden, baseball, State College of Florida
Anya Studebaker, girls lacrosse, Rollins College
Mario Trivella, baseball, State College of Florida
The Out-of-Door Academy
Josh Cone, baseball, University of South Florida
Logan Tribble, baseball, Wofford College
