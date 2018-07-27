City ready to install roundabout art

The city is set to add another piece of artwork to the center of a downtown intersection.

On Sunday, crews will install the Jorge Blanco sculpture “Bravo!” in the roundabout at the intersection of Ringling Boulevard and Orange Avenue, the city announced in a release. The city’s Public Art Committee selected Blanco’s sculpture in 2016 from more than 160 proposals. The project had a budget of $150,000 from the city’s public art fund.

The northeast segment of the roundabout will be closed as construction is ongoing. The work is scheduled to last from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the release the artwork is comprised of three separate 18-foot sculptures that will be joined together during the installation process. The city plans to add lighting for the artwork at a future date.

The city previously installed the sculpture “Embracing our Differences” at the center of the Main Street-Orange Avenue intersection.