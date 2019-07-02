Downtown gateway sign plans progress

The Downtown Improvement District continues to pursue a project that would construct a gateway sign welcoming visitors to downtown near the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 41.

On Tuesday, the DID board met with representatives from DSDG Architects. A city committee chose the Sarasota-based firm to undertake the project in June.

Although an official design will not be selected until after a contract is finalized, the DID spent Tuesday’s meeting discussing its preferred look for the project. DSDG submitted three concept designs: two extending across Main Street and a third extending over just the eastbound lane.

The DID board agreed it preferred the design DSDG labeled “Option 1.” Eileen Hampshire, a board member who has previously criticized the project, offered her endorsement.

“I saw it and said, ‘Wow,’” she said. “It changed my mind.”

The DID board did not formally approve a contract with DSDG and instead directed the firm to refine its scope of work agreement.

DSDG originally estimated the project could cost between $50,000 and $150,000. On Tuesday, however, the firm said the estimate needed to be refined and did not include costs associated with surveying the land.

The DID, which generates funds from a tax on property owners within its boundaries, has previously budgeted $150,000 for the project.

After the DID board finalizes a preferred design, the plans must go to the City Commission for approval before construction could begin.