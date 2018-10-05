City delays Lemon Avenue streetscape work

The city won’t begin work on a forthcoming Lemon Avenue streetscape project until May, granting a request from downtown businesses concerned about the timing of street closures.

The construction is scheduled to take place from May through November, the city announced today. Some work in Paul Thorpe Park will begin before then, but any road or sidewalk closures will take place after May 12.

The city plans to spend $3.7 million on improvements to Paul Thorpe Park and the segment of Lemon Avenue between Main Street and Pineapple Avenue. Several area merchants appeared at Monday’s City Commission meeting to ask officials to delay any construction on the street until after season, troubled about how the project may affect business.