Sarasota dog lost at sea finds his way back to shore

Harley, a five-year-old dachshund mix, swam several miles back onto shore after falling off a boat during a storm.

Four months ago, Shane Hale decided to ditch his days in an office and embrace a new life sailing the seas along with Harley, his 5-year-old dachshund mix. The Sarasota yacht broker sold everything and purchased a 30-foot sailboat.

On the morning of Aug. 25, they set off from Marina Jack to make their way to the Keys and the Caribbean beyond.

That evening – three miles off Englewood – they found themselves caught up in a strong storm. Hale was expecting bad weather and had tethered both Harley and himself to the boat, but Hale said he wasn’t prepared for what came next. The boat was spinning around in circles, the engine stopped working and the sailboat’s boom broke. The boat started sinking and Harley fell into the water.

“I could see his little head bobbing up and down in the sea swells,” Hale said. “He was looking right at me as he tried to swim towards the boat. It seemed like an eternity watching him struggle.”

Hale said Harley then turned around and started swimming away from the boat. He wasn’t sure if Harley was swimming towards land or open water.

“It was sheer terror and heartache,” he said. “I probably screamed the word ‘why’ a hundred times before I got myself to stop. I was heartbroken and assumed he would be a goner right that very second.”

Hale called for help, which arrived in the form of Craig Marcum of Sea Tow Venice who was able to save his boat.

Back on shore, Hale posted a plea for help on social media. The next morning, Hale received a call that Harley had been found alive and well in the mangroves of Manasota Beach. David Green and Julia Rausch were checking on their property when they found Harley. His tags and collar were still intact. Hale called it a miracle. Marcum estimated that Harley came ashore 4-6 miles from where Hale last saw him.

“It was an unbelievable sense of relief and joy,” Hale said. “He was tired and lethargic, and clearly very ready to go home.”

It wasn’t the first time Harley had survived disaster. As an 8-month-old puppy, he endured a tornado in Louisiana. His last owner never came back for him, and Hale took him in as a rescue.

After his ordeal at sea, Harley was treated for pneumonia. The vet also found saltwater in his lungs and sand in his intestines, but after an overnight stay, Harley is back with his beloved owner.

“My sailing dream lasted about 16 miles,” Hale said. “I still love to sail, but I couldn’t bring Harley out on the water again. What I did learn is that my faith in humanity has been restored due to the support and love of people that have been worried about me and Harley. It blows my mind.”