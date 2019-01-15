Sarasota deputies exemplify teamwork, dedication in K9 competition

Anybody who doesn’t believe that dogs can make life both a little sweeter and a little safer has never met two K9 handlers from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

After all, of 19 total teams from across the state, Sarasota deputies Chris Indico and Ryan Mcbride won two out of three events at the Florida Gulf Coast Police K9 Competition this month.

The event itself was hosted by the Cape Coral Police Department, which invites teams from around the state to attend an afternoon of camraderie, companionship and competition.

For Indico, who won first place in the “hardest hitting dog” section of the event with 6-year-old Belgian Malinois Bryx, the competition was an all-new experience.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect and I will admit I was nervous going into it,” he said. “The Cape Coral Police Department K9 Unit was outstanding in their hospitality, which made it easier once we arrived. I honestly just focused on finishing the obstacle course with K9 Bryx and doing the best we could as a team. It was great to see and hear all the spectators that were there and how involved and supportive they all seemed to be.”

McBride, however, had attended the competition a year prior. He and his K9, Nox, completed the obstacle course portion of the event faster than any other team. And his sense of the competition, he said, was that it was about as stressful as it was exciting.

“Anyone who is a handler will tell you that your dog can sense your mood. So, if you are nervous, they are nervous. If you worry, they worry,” McBride explained. “So luckily I was able to shut that off prior to my turn and had a good run.”

In preparing for the competition, both teams used various running and obstacle-based exercises to focus on increasing their dogs’ agility. In order to win, Indico and Nox had to successfully apprehend a decoy criminal on the field. McBride and Nox, on the other hand, had to successfully navigate a course replete with obstacles that remained a mystery until they stepped foot (and paw) onto the field.

Ultimately, of course, not everything about that day was about winning. After such an experience, both Indico and McBride expressed their desire to compete again.

“This experience was really quite a positive one. I had a great time there. The camraderie amongst all the handlers from all the different agencies was great,” Indico said. “There was nothing but support for one another even though you knew it was competition.”

Additionally, both handlers stressed the importance of the K9s themselves -- both as members of law enforcement and as members of their families.

“These dogs are also a member of our family," McBride said. “We, as deputies, put our lives on the line daily because it’s our job and we chose to do it. These dogs do it and ask for nothing in return but our love and a game of fetch.”