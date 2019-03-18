Local crews rock the boat at Tampa Mayors Cup

The Tampa Mayors Cup, held at the Tampa Bypass Canal Racecourse March 16, saw locals crews come home with multiple gold medals.

Sarasota Crew had 18 masters entries, with nine first-place finishes, three second-place finishes, and one third-place finish. The golf medals included Matthew Freeburg in the Men's Masters 1x (3:47.0)and Eric Waite in the Men's Masters Novice 1x (5:07.7).

The Sarasota Scullers had three masters entries, with wins in the Mixed Masters 2x (3:46.8), Women's Masters 2x (3:53.0) and Laura Corbett-Brown in the Women's Masters 1x (04:12.4). The Scullers also won five youth-level gold medals at the event.