Sarasota Crew cleans up at American Youth Cup I

The Sarasota Crew won 25 events at the American Youth Cup I event at Nathan Benderson Park Feb. 16.

The program's varsity, freshman, middle and elementary school athletes participated in the event, which saw the Crew race against 12 other programs. Sarasota also had 19 second-place finishes and 13 third-place finishes.

“The American Youth Cup series is a great way for us, and others, to check speed. As well as help guide and determine where our focusses should be,” Crew head coach Casey Galvanek said in a release. “It is a great opportunity to race multiple times at one regatta and give the kids an awesome experience against top National competition early in the season.”

The American Youth Cup I is the first of three races in a series. Results from the series determine qualification for the USRowing Southeast Youth Championships, held May 11-12 in Oak Ridge, Tenn.