Main Street entrance to courthouse closed as restoration is completed

The Main Street entrance to the Sarasota Historic Courthouse, Clerk and Comptroller’s Office will be closed to pedestrians starting Monday, May 7.

The closure is expected to last about eight weeks, as the restorative work on the courthouse tower is completed after a decade of work.

This is the last phase of the $4 million project. The work will reveal the original features of the building, which was erected in the 1920s.

Customers who need to stop by the Clerk and Comptroller’s Office can access the building via the Ringling Boulevard entrance. The Marriage Parlor and Historic Courtroom will remain open for couples who want to get married.

For access to e-products and services including public records searches, filing court documents or to pay a traffic ticket, visit SarasotaClerk.com.