Sarasota County voters support 1% surtax again

Added sales tax expected to deliver nearly $1 billion over 15 for use by county, cities, towns and school district.
As they have every 15 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall, Sarasota County voters again supported an additional penny of sales tax for each dollar spent, locking into place a revenue source for the county, cities, towns and public schools for another run, beginning in 2025.
By a 78% to 22% margin in balloting that concluded Tuesday, voters approved the 1% infrastructure sales tax that was originally passed in 1989 and renewed in 1997 and 2007. Surtax IV, as it has become referred to, is estimated to deliver about $900 million between its launch in 2025 and its conclusion in 2039.
Three-quarters of the revenue collected is shared by governments within Sarasota County, based on population. The school district is entitled to the other 25%.
Last spring, municipal and county officials pared down lists of potential uses for the revenue for eventual approval by the County Commission. Though those specific projects are not set in stone, though changes to the agreed-upon list must be done publicly, through hearings and votes of elected officials.
Among the projects countywide authorized for use of the money over the course of the tax’s 15 year run:
- Siesta Key water system improvements: $24.1 million
- Fruitville Library expansion and renovation: $6.36 million
- Two new fires stations to serve the Lorraine Road corridor: $12 million
- The city of Sarasota's Bobby Jones Nature Park: $5 million
- Sarasota Police vehicles: $30 million
- Longboat Key sea level rise, storm water and flood control: $1 million
- Longboat Key Public Tennis Center improvements: $1.088 million
