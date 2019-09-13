Sarasota County to host redistricting open houses

As Sarasota County prepares to redraw county commission district lines, it will host a series of five open houses to gain public input.

The sessions, which will be held in each of the five districts, will begin Sept. 18 and offer citizens the opportunity to view proposed maps and offer feedback. Additionally, residents will be able to submit conceptual ideas for district boundaries.

Those who can't make it to one of the five open houses also will be able to provide input with an online survey starting Sept. 18 and ending Oct. 1.

Residents are invited to attend any of the open houses, though they will cater to a specific district depending on the location. The open houses will all be held from 5-7 p.m. at the following locations:

Wednesday, Sept. 18 - Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library located at 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota;

For information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit the county website.