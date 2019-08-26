Most county offices and services will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.

All Sarasota County libraries and recreation centers will be closed. The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) will not operate that day, but the Siesta Key Breeze will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Additionally, the Central County Landfill, the Citizens' Convenience Center and the Chemical Collection Centers will be closed for the holiday.

All trash, recycling and yard waste collection services will be delayed by one day for the duration of the week. So, if curbside collection is usually on Monday, it will take place on Tuesday. If trash is typically collected on Friday, it will be collected Saturday.

The landfill will remain open until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 due to the holiday collection schedule, but the construction and demolition area will close at 2 p.m.

For information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.