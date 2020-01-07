Sarasota County single-stream recycling begins

Sarasota County residents said goodbye to multiple bins as the county’s new single-stream recycling program began Monday.

The program, which is for all residents in unincorporated neighborhoods, allows customers to place all recyclable material into one cart rather than separate it into separate bins.

To make the switch possible, Sarasota County partnered with organizations such as Waste Management and the Recycling Partnership, a national non-profit that provided a grant to enable the purchase of the new carts.

Wendi Crisp, outreach coordinator, said the county is excited to bring the program to residents, but residents should be sure to keep items that can’t be recycled, such as yard waste or trash, out of the recycling bins.

Tips for successful recycling Don’t recycle items in a plastic bag, just put loose items directly in the bin. If items arrive in a plastic bag, they are sent to a landfill.

Don’t put plastic bags in the single-stream cart. Bags can be returned to a grocery store or repurposed in the home.

Keep bottle lids on the bottle or throw them away. If a lid is loose in the system, it gets sorted incorrectly.

Don’t place contaminated items in the bin. For example, rinse out yogurt cups before recycling, or leave out grease-soaked pizza boxes.

“We like to go by the motto of, when in doubt, leave it out,” Crisp said.

Collection dates for residents remain the same but instead of stacking multiple bins on the curb, residents will just roll their new cart to the end of their driveways.

After the bins have been collected, Sarasota-based Single Stream Recyclers will process the materials.

The switch is expected to cut county costs and increase efficiency, though residents will see a higher monthly utility bill. Annually, a single-family homeowner who pays $159 a year for trash and recycling services will now pay $186 a year.

Residents who wish to get rid of their old bins can bring them to the following locations between Jan. 6-31 for disposal:

Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota;

Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota;

Gulf Gate Public Library, 7112 Curtiss Ave., Sarasota;

Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd., Sarasota;

Elsie Quirk Public Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood;

Longwood Run Park, 6050 Longwood Run Blvd., Sarasota;

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota;

Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S. River Road, Englewood;

Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. During operational hours;

Citizens' Convenience Center, 400 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. During operational hours;

Chemical Collection Center, 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

Residents are asked to follow directions on posted signs at drop-off locations, located by area dumpsters. Old bins should not be dropped off inside libraries or park buildings.