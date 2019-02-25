Sarasota County Schools to hold second district-wide safety drill

Exercises in awareness and safety will be ongoing through the SCSPD at Sarasota County public schools.
On Wednesday, Feb. 27, the Sarasota County Schools Police Department will host a district-wide safety drill for all public elementary, middle and high schools.
The drill will be conducted as a means of reviewing lockdown protocols with students, staff and faculty.
“After this second district-wide drill, each of our schools will be conducting random monthly safety exercises so students can experience a drill outside of their normal routines,” Sarasota County Schools said in a statement. “The element of surprise will help students and staff better prepare in case of a real emergency … Parents will be notified afterwards that a safety exercise took place and be prompted to speak to their child about the experience.”
Sarasota County Schools has also moved away from a color-coded classification of emergency situations in favor of the following system:
- Lockdown – An incident has been identified as having a wider impact on a school campus. Instructional time is ceased.
- Limited lockdown – Used in a heightened state of awareness to secure the building and students where a higher than normal threat is present, near or in the vicinity of the campus. Instructional time proceeds as normal.
- Evacuation – An incident has been identified as an imminent threat to the school campus, rendering it unsafe. Instructional time ceases and evacuation ensues.