Sarasota County Schools sets clear bag policy for athletic events

Fans heading to preseason high school football games on Friday will have to adhere to a policy from Sarasota County Schools that bans most carrying bags that are not clear plastic.

In a release on Monday, the school district said guidelines for after-school athletic events allow only clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no greater than 12 inches by 12 inches and 6 inches deep; a one-gallon sized clear zip-lock style bag; and a purse/clutch bag approximately the size of a hand.

Among those items not allowed: backpacks, camera or binocular cases, fanny packs, tote bags or any other kind of bag not transparent.

Also not permitted inside the gates are animals (except service animals), fruit, balls or flying discs, cans, bottles, hydration packs, horns or artificial noisemakers, laser pointers, open umbrellas, tripods or monopods, remote-controlled devices like vehicles or flying machines, tobacco, strollers or portable chairs (unless ADA compliant), weapons or replicas, fireworks, bicycles, scooters, skates or skateboards.

Outside food and drinks are not permitted, nor is loitering outside of the event.

The district policy also states that “unruly conduct, disruptive behavior, profane, obscene or abusive language will result in immediate removal.”

On Friday, Sarasota will play host to Tampa Catholic at 7:30 p.m., Riverview High will play host to Tampa Bay Tech at 7:30 p.m., and Cardinal Mooney High will play host to Booker High at 7:30 p.m.