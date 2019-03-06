Sarasota County Schools honors Women’s History Month by awarding three female educators

Sarasota County Schools recognizes exemplary educators each month. And on March 6, they honored three women — one future, one current and one legacy educator — for Women’s History Month.

“The school district believes education is a lifelong pursuit and is committed to highlighting future educators – students who have been inspired to pursue a career in the education field; current educators – a teacher, administrator or staff member who goes beyond to promote positive outcomes for all students; and legacy educators – individuals who have worked with the school district to create change and inspire new generations of students to excel,” according to a statement released by Sarasota County Schools.

The three recipients of the Sarasota County School's “Honoring Our Own” award were:

North Port High School senior Sydney Burrows, an aspiring mathematics educator.

Sarasota County Schools Mathematics Program Specialist and longtime educator Sue D’Angelo.

Former Booker Middle School, Sarasota Middle School and Suncoast Polytechnical High School educator Deb Schultz.

Sue D'Angelo and Deb Schultz were also recognized during a special presentation at the March 5 School Board meeting in North Port.