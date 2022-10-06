Sarasota County Schools announce return to athletics

After nearly two weeks off from Hurricane Ian's anticipated arrival and effects, Sarasota County Schools will resume its fall sports season next week.

The county has announced that athletics programs can begin practicing Friday. After four practices, teams can begin playing games, which means that the following Friday, Oct. 14, will feature the return of football.

School officials announced this week a two-part return to classes, with schools in the northern half of the county reopening on Monday. Schools in the southern half of the county are expected to open on Oct. 17.

Manatee County schools returned to class on Tuesday.

Sarasota County has also received permission from the Florida High School Athletic Association for its teams to practice on Sunday if desired, speeding up a potential return for sports such as volleyball, which typically holds multiple matches in a week.

There will likely be changes to teams schedules as many teams and counties across the state have not resumed play and likely won't for the foreseeable future. As of Oct. 6, here is the football schedule for Sarasota's football teams on Oct. 14:

Riverview High (1-3) will host Clearwater Academy International (4-0) at 7:30 p.m.

Sarasota High (3-2) will travel to Venice High (2-2) at 7 p.m.

Booker High (2-3) will travel to DeSoto County High (4-1) at 7:30 p.m.

Cardinal Mooney High is eligible to play this week but as of Oct. 6 was still searching for an opponent. The Cougars (1-4) are scheduled to travel to play John Carroll Catholic (4-1) on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.