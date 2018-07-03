County examines relationship with SANCA

Troubled by the financial status of Nathan Benderson Park, county officials want to use the next year to evaluate a partnership with Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, the not-for-profit agency responsible for managing the public facility.

The conversation at a June 20 county budget workshop was far removed from what county and SANCA representatives envisioned when they reached an operating agreement for Benderson Park in 2014.

A 2014 business plan projected the park would become profitable by fiscal year 2017. By 2019 — the fiscal year for which the county is currently budgeting — the proposed county contribution would be less than $390,000 for maintenance expenses, the plan said.

Per the finalized operating agreement, beginning this year, the county is no longer responsible for reimbursing SANCA for personnel or event expenses. The required county funding is $304,500.

But at the budget workshop, SANCA was asking the county for a three-year commitment of $1.16 million annually toward the park, an increase above the current funding level of $843,222. That includes continuing payments for personnel and events. It also includes an increase in existing maintenance and administrative costs. SANCA said the budget reflects operational cost increases over the past four years. It’s operating expenses for FY 2018 are $2.2 million.

SANCA President and CEO Paul Rodriguez acknowledged that the park is supposed to become a monetarily self-sustaining operation. Still, he argued failing to turn a profit shouldn’t be the defining metric for judging SANCA and Benderson Park.

“Has that goal been achieved yet?” Rodriguez said. “No, obviously not. That’s why we’re here asking for an extension. But I don’t think we should let that take away from all the success we have had.”

Rodriguez highlighted the reported $108 million economic impact of Benderson Park since 2014.

Despite his attempt to focus on the positives, County Commissioner Nancy Detert expressed concern SANCA did not appear to have a path toward self-sufficiency.

“This is more like a vendor contract for maintenance and management rather than anything that has a future of being a revenue generator,” Detert said.

Rodriguez said Detert’s assessment was accurate for the next three years, but he said SANCA could continue to pursue the goal of self-sustainability. If the board chose not to fund SANCA, the park would revert to county control. Despite the budget increases, staff said it would still be more expensive for the county to maintain the 600-acre park.

The commission followed staff’s recommendation to make a one-year commitment to funding SANCA’s operation of Benderson Park. Before making a decision on the future management of the facility, the board asked staff to work with SANCA on strategies for increasing revenue and managing expenses associated with the property.

“Where are other opportunities to raise money, to shrink this down a little bit?” Commissioner Charles Hines asked. “That’s what I want to hear from you all. It sounds silly, but are you selling T-shirts? What are you charging for parking? What are you charging for drinks and water and those types of things?”

In the wake of the 2017 World Rowing Championships, Benderson Park was the subject of some scrutiny from local watchdogs and state officials. Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran questioned whether SANCA and Sarasota County had appropriately used a commitment of $15 million in state funding for the development of the park and rowing facilities.

At the time, county officials defended the investments into Benderson Park. On June 20, the commission continued to express support for the park as an institution. Commissioner Al Maio said he thought any losses associated with the park since its inception were unimportant, instead asking for a focus on the future. He added that he thought many critics of the park’s operations were either misguided or unpersuadable.

“Stop fighting it — you’re never going to get away from it,” Maio said. “There are people who just don’t like anything to do with this because of the late Mr. Benderson’s name being on it.”

Commissioners did not hold Rodriguez, SANCA’s third CEO since 2014, responsible for the discrepancy between the current situation and the original goal for Benderson Park. Despite the uncertain financial future, they expressed a belief the park was an asset for the for the county — and hope that productive dialogue with SANCA this year could drastically improve the facility’s operations.

“We need to know what we’re dealing with long term,” Commissioner Mike Moran said.