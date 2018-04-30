Sarasota County plans grand opening for mid-county Tax Collector office

Sarasota County’s Tax Collector Office plans a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, May 2 to officially open its mid-county office just south of Clark Road at 6100 Sawyer Loop Road.

The nearly 11,000-square foot office offers such services as drivers’ licenses, vehicle registration and titles along with tax-payment collections. In addition, the building offers an after-hours payment drop box and a drive-through lane.

The six-acre site also includes a road course for drivers’ license applicants to take driving tests under controlled conditions.

The total project cost was $6.68 million.

The ribbon-cutting is set for 9 a.m. at the site.

Normal business hours for the office are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Drive-through hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

For information, visit scgov.net or call 861-5000.