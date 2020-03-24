County, Mote to execute lease agreement for aquarium site

The County Commission voted unanimously today to allow the execution of a lease with Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, advancing plans for the development of a new private aquarium on county-owned land in Nathan Benderson Park.

Once the two-year lease is formally executed within the next seven days, Mote will have 90 days to file necessary land use and zoning applications to allow the $130 million aquarium project to be built on the 11-acre site. Mote will pay the county $100 per year for the land during the short-term lease period.

The County Commission has previously indicated its desire to ultimately sell the property to Mote outright. In 2019, the county approved an agreement with Mote that outlines a path for the county to either sell the land or set up a long-term lease for the parcel if Mote secures county approval to build the aquarium. That agreement states the eventual price for selling the land to Mote would be $100.

Earlier this year, the County Commission also committed to dedicating $20 million in tourist tax funds toward the Mote aquarium project. A funding agreement has not yet been finalized.

Mote has previously said it hopes to begin construction before the end of the year on the 5-story, 110,000-square-foot aquarium.