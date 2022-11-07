Sarasota, Manatee under tropical storm watch for developing storm Nicole

9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8

Sarasota and Manatee counties are included in an expanded tropical storm watch that extends from Bonita Beach in Southwest Florida to a point south of Tallahassee in connection with developing sub-tropical storm Nicole.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center now predict a Category 1 hurricane landing along the East-Central Florida Coast early Thursday, though farther north than predicted earlier this week.

Sarasota and Manatee counties are on the southern periphery of the official cone of concern, though forecasters say Nicole's broad wind field and rain shield could bring sloppy weather here by Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center predicts a 30%-50% chance of tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or more in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

2:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7

Sarasota is among 34 counties in Florida under a state of emergency in advance of a possible hurricane landfall on the state’s Atlantic Ocean coast.

The National Hurricane Center’s official intensity and track forecast indicates a Category 1 storm approaching the coast near Fort Lauderdale late Wednesday, then moving northwest toward the inland Tampa Bay are throughout Thursday.

The Hurricane Center predicts a near-50% chance of tropical storm force winds of at least 39 mph in the Sarasota-Manatee county region as early as Wednesday afternoon.

At 2 p.m. Monday, subtropical storm Nicole was located 465 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, where a hurricane watch was posted. Along the east coast of Florida, hurricane watches were posted from near Daytona Beach south to Hallandale Beach, along with all of Lake Okeechobee. Tropical storm watches are posted along the east coast as well.

No watches or warnings have been posted on Florida’s west coast.

Sarasota County Emergency Management officials in a release said the county is monitoring the progress of Nicole, though the path remains uncertain.

No change in the county stance as far as debris cleanup from Hurricane Ian has been made.

“Sarasota County Emergency Management continues to actively monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole while Solid Waste staff diligently works with debris removal contractors to continue debris pickup as planned,’’ a spokesperson wrote. “Debris should remain at the curb. If the situation changes, we will share any updated information.’’

In declaring a state of emergency, Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to keep informed and ready to act if needed.

“While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials,” he said in a release. “We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida.”