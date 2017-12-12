Contract negotiations begin with interim county administrator

Just a few days after former County Administrator Tom Harmer left for a position as Longboat Key’s town manager, the County Commission voted to move forward with contract negotiations to make Interim County Administrator Jonathan Lewis the permanent administrator.

The commission voted this summer to appoint Lewis to the interim role, meaning he had no contract, to see how he would work with commissioners. He trained closely with Harmer, and officially took on the interim title after Harmer’s last day Dec. 8.

At the commission’s Dec. 12 meeting, Commissioner Mike Moran expressed interest in starting Lewis’ contract negotiations, and the other commissioners agreed.

“I’m afraid he’s going to quit before we lock him in,” Commission Vice Chair Nancy Detert said.

Commissioners have jokingly been concerned with more staff members moving to Longboat Key after several employees accepted positions with the town.

Commissioners gave County Attorney Stephen DeMarsh until the end of January to come back with an update about the contract, but expect it will be before then.

“I have a lot of experience with this unfortunately,” DeMarsh said.