Sarasota County employee named Government Engineer of the Year

Sarasota County announced Friday that Director of Capital Projects Carolyn Eastwood was named Government Engineer of the Year for 2019 by the Suncoast Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Eastwood was named to her position in October 2018 and has been with Sarasota County for more than 20 years.

According to a statement by the county, Eastwood is overseeing completion of the Atlanta Braves' spring training facility in North Port, as well as other projects.

"It was an honor to be selected by my colleagues, and to be a member of such a storied organization," Eastwood said. "The award is a testament to the leadership at Sarasota County Government, the hard work of my team, and our continued commitment to the responsible stewardship of public dollars."