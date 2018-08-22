About 13% of registered voters in Sarasota County have cast ballots in the primary election, supervisor of elections data shows.

Of the more than 40,000 ballots that have been cast, most have been received by mail — 34,977 vote-by-mail ballots have been counted while 6,767 votes were cast in person. All counts were collected Wednesday, Aug. 22.

There are 314,699 registered voters in Sarasota County.

Early voting began Aug. 18 and will be open through Saturday, Aug. 25. The primary election is Aug. 28.

In Sarasota County, primaries will be contested for County Commission and School Board seats and a Circuit Court judgeship. Voters will also select nominees to run in November’s general election for governor and other statewide offices. State House, U.S. House and U.S. Senate primaries are also on the line.

Any voter can choose to vote by mail. A request for a vote-by-mail ballot may be submitted online at SarasotaVotes.com or by phone to 941-861-8618. A vote-by-mail ballot may be requested for a specific election or for all available elections through 2020.

A voter who would like a mail-in ballot for the Aug. 28 primary election must make the request by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, while the deadline to request for the general election is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Completed ballots may be returned by mail or in person and must reach any one of the following three Supervisor of Elections offices by 7 p.m. on election night.

Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota, 34237

R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Venice 34293

Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port 34287

For information, contact the supervisor of elections office at 941-861-8618 or visit SarasotaVotes.com.